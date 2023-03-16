igus introduces world’s first cable for hanging applications

igus, maker of motion plastics and moving cable management systems, has introduced a new hybrid cable for SEW EURODRIVE’s MOVILINK DDI technology. A unique aramid support element gives the CFSPECIAL.192 500% more tensile strength than a standard MOVILINK DDI cable, enabling five times the distance in vertical hanging applications.

Machines have to work reliably around the clock in such areas as material handling. Warehouses are getting bigger, and increasing mast heights mean high demands on the cables. To ensure trouble-free operation even in demanding hanging applications igus has developed the CFSPECIAL.192 hybrid cable. It is the only cable on the market specifically for hanging applications in e-chains, suitable for SEW-EURODRIVE’s MOVILINK DDI. A high-tensile aramid support element in the cable jacket allows for the use of mast heights five times that of standard cables.

With 1,354 cable types for data, bus and hybrid systems, control systems, and drives, igus offers an extensive range of cables for moving applications in a wide variety of industries. igus has developed the chainflex CFSPECIAL cable series for application areas with special requirements. The CFSPECIAL.192 is new to the product range. It is the first chainflex hybrid cable for hanging applications, suitable for SEW-EURODRIVE’s MOVILINK DDI drive technology.

“Hybrid technology is becoming increasingly popular, so demand for new single-cable solutions is also growing,” said Rainer Rössel, head of Business Unit chainflex Cables at igus. “Especially in the material handling field, many companies use SEW-EURODRIVE’s MOVILINK DDI digital motor interface, for which we already offer various cables. Hanging applications, however, such as stacker cranes, whose masts can be very high, place special demands on cables. The CFSPECIAL.192 is our newly developed cable solution for reaching heights up to 164 ft.”

More than 4,200 newtons of tensile force

“The challenge with hanging applications is that you need a cable that is suitable for chains and can absorb enough tensile force that it does not break even over great distances and stroke heights,” said Christian Strauch, industry manager of Material Handling at igus.

According to the standard, the cable has to bear its own weight – 15 newtons per mm2 of the main core. The cross-section can be enlarged, but that does not automatically mean more cable length because the coefficient of friction also increases.

“To solve this problem, we have incorporated a high-tensile aramid braid into the CFSPECIAL.192’s PUR outer jacket. Tests in our in-house laboratory show that the tensile strength is 500% higher than that of a standard cable for MOVILINK DDI,” said Rössel. “Our new cable achieves a tensile force of over 4,200 newtons, making it ideal for vertical applications, such as storage and retrieval units.”

Lower costs and guaranteed longer service life

The new igus hybrid cable reduces costs by eliminating the need for a second cable and time-consuming cable installation in the energy chain. At the same time, the single-cable solution requires less installation space and reduces the weight the system must bear. In addition to lower costs, users benefit from the much longer cable service life in hanging applications. All igus cables are subjected to numerous tests to calculate each cable’s service life, and the online tool makes it very easy.

“That is why we are the only supplier in the world to offer a 36-month guarantee on all our chainflex cables,” said Rössel. “This way, users benefit from a durable solution that ensures reliable, trouble-free operation even at great heights and over long distances.”

Learn more about igus chainflex PUR-hybrid cable for hanging applications CFSPECIAL.192 here: www.igus.com/info/n22-cfspecial