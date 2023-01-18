A look at hyperMILL 2023 CAD/CAM software suite

Open Mind Technologies, a leading developer of CAD/CAM software solutions worldwide, has introduced its latest hyperMILL 2023 CAD/CAM software suite which offers users new and enhanced features for simplified NC programming in applications ranging from 2.5D machining to 5-axis milling.

For easy programming of recurring shapes with a single click, hyperMILL 2023 has a new General Transformation Pattern feature. The new feature uses a selected reference geometry and searches for the same reference in all other models regardless of its spatial orientation, creating a general transformation pattern including associated frames. This is highly useful when there are multiple components.

To ensure the highest level of safety while providing reliable programming when back boring, a new 2.5D Back Boring machining strategy enables back boring tasks to be programmed on machines with different kinematics conveniently and easily. Toolholders and inserts, as well as monobloc tools, are displayed one-to-one in the virtual machine and checked for collisions. Now programming the controller for countersinking, deburring and milling tools on the once inaccessible back side of a hole can be done with ease.

An enhanced milling surface extension is offered in hyperMILL 2023 for “3D Z-Level Shape Finishing” and “3D Profile Finishing” strategies, ensuring high-quality and reliable surface extensions when required, even with complex geometries. Users can reliably and easily protect sharp edges and divide up machining areas, especially useful for creating high-quality surfaces in tool and moldmaking when combined with a “Smooth Overlap” feature.

New for hyperMILL MILL-TURN capability, now “Smooth Overlap” is available for optimizing finishing paths in turning. This function enables flawless transitions when multiple tools or orientations are required for machining, and approach/ retract macros can be used normally.

Also, for more flexible, simplified programming of free-form tools, groove plunging with free tool geometry has been enhanced, as all tool geometries can now be used for any type of workpiece contour when roughing. These same tool setting options, approach and retract macros are also available for standard tools.

With the introduction of hyperMILL 2023, the NC Optimizer feature in the hyperMILL VIRTUAL Machining strategy now optimizes fixed rotary and parallel axes by automatically locating a kinematically correct and collision-free solution. This saves time by eliminating the need to manually interact with the axes.

OPEN MIND Technologies AG

www.openmind-tech.com