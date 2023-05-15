AerosUSA updates its Cable Entry System

When designing equipment, manufacturers typically seek innovative product solutions for cable/wire entry management. One such solution is AerosUSA’s Cable Entry System.

This versatile product allows for variations of cable/wire entry and exit schemes to fit almost any application. It is a multidimensional solution that is not only diverse in nature, but also priced to sell in the market. The CES product line will allow the user to bring multiple cables, either terminated or non-terminated, safely, and securely inside the equipment’s electrical cabinet and control panels. The key advantages of our CES are:

Robust Splittable Frames with Integrated NEMA 4X / IP66 Gaskets

Snap-In UL94-V0 Split Frame Inserts (include Lock-In Feature) with Single and Multiple Port Sizes for Terminated Cables

Inserts accommodate wide range of ODs from 2mm to 65mm

Side Mounting Stainless Steel Screws for Easy Assembly of Loaded Frames

Double Membrane Cable Entry Plates for Use with Non-Terminated Cables

Wide Range of Sizes & Configurations Available to Meet Various Requirements

Straight and 90-Degree Entry for use with Terminated and Non-Terminated Wires/Cables

AerosUSA

aerosusa.com/products/cable-entry-systems/