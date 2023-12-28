Akribis introduces magnetic springs for gravity compensation application

Akribis Systems is pleased to introduce its MSP-A Series magnetic springs. This spring family is an attractive choice for industrial z-axis direct drive module applications that call for a high-speed means of gravity compensation, self-locking capabilities to prevent unwanted component movement during power-off states, or constant force within a specific travel range.

While air cylinders can also be used, they require an air system, an external power supply for control, and are usually expensive. Another option, mechanical springs, typically lack sufficient stiffness and consistent force.

MSP-A magnetic springs, however, deliver high-speed strokes and instant response without the need for external power and control, linear guides or expensive air systems. Leveraging the stored energy of permanent magnets inside a slider and stator, MSP-A magnetic springs maintain a constant direction and magnitude within a specific travel range without the high energy cost, damage to moving parts, or greater space requirement often associated with traditional methods of gravity compensation. Applications include 3D printing, robotic, textile equipment, pumps, and compressors.

Akribis Systems

www.akribis-sys.com