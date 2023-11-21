Automate In-Line Packaging OCR with Easy-to-Use AI

Many industries face increasing compliance requirements, consumer demand for detailed lot-level package information, and competitive pressures for supply chain speed and efficiency.
Faced with strict traceability and anti-counterfeiting regulations, the pharmaceutical industry has led the way in using optical character recognition (OCR) to ensure security end-to-end in its supply chains. This required significant investment, the development of expertise, and a long learning process.
Edge learning, an easy-to-use form of AI, provides a fast and reliable way to automate supply chains with OCR. It is superior to both rule-based OCR and more complex deep learning systems.
