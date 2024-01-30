CIP safety module for safe communication over devices in a network

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. has designed the MELSEC iQ-R Series CIP Safety Module to ensure safety signal transmission to a diverse range of devices and equipment, including third-party robots, Mitsubishi Electric and third-party-VFD products, and safety I/O and interlocks. Common Industrial Protocol (CIP) safety is a protocol developed by the Open DeviceNet Vendor Association (ODVA) and is widely used in industrial automation systems. CIP Safety defines a set of rules and mechanisms for exchanging safety-related information between devices in a network to ensure reliable communication of critically safe data within an industrial system.

The module occupies a dual slot on an iQ-R PLC rack and is compatible with both EtherNet/IP and CIP Safety protocols to provide versatility and integration capabilities in different industrial settings. It complies with international safety standards EN ISO 13849-1, Category 4 PL e, and IEC 61508 SIL 3 and has been tested with various third-party robots, PLC peer-to-peer communication, gate switches, area scanners, VFDs, and remote I/O. The iQ-R CIP Safety module is most widely used in Packaging and Automotive industries but can be applied in systems requiring safe communication.

“We are very excited to bring to the market the iQ-R Series CIP Safety module, a cutting-edge addition to our automation solutions. This module seamlessly integrates advanced safety features, elevating the iQ-R Series to new heights of reliability and flexibility in industrial environments,” said Aga Zupancic, product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

For more information about the MELSEC iQ-R Series CIP Safety module, visit here.

us.mitsubishielectric.com