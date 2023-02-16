Clippard introduces Cordis CP1 single-valve dynamic pressure controls

Known for reliability, innovation, and focus on miniature pneumatics, Clippard’s Cordis Pressure Controllers use the proven EVP and DVP proportional valve series allowing for steady, accurate, and repeatable downstream pressure control as demand or process changes. The result is a very precise linear pressure control within a closed-loop system providing ultra-high resolution and repeatability.
The Cordis uses a microcontroller, an internal pressure sensor, and a Clippard proportional valve. The inlet valve is connected to the moderately regulated supply pressure. Once a command is increased, the proportional valve opens up to allow supply pressure to pass over the sensor element, which provides active feedback for the microcontroller to satisfy the set point in the process. If, at any point, the sensor detects a value higher than the set point, the proportional valve closes and allows the process to consume the remaining downstream pressure.
Feature include:
- Smooth linear control
- Integrated internal feedback
- Multiple flow configurations
- Dynamic proportional pressure control
- Non-pulsing proportional fill
- Customizable pressure ranges
- Multiple inert gas compatible
- Customizable Calibrated Ranges
