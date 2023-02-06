Compact electromagnets available in 18 different windings

Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS) has released their E-05-125 Series of Tubular Low-Profile Electromagnets. This compact series of electromagnets measuring just 1.25 in. in diameter x 0.50 in. features 18 different windings to select from based on the duty cycle and holding force requirements of the application. Low cost, the E-05-125 Electromagnets are immediately available off-the-shelf in sample quantities. Larger OEM quantities for Just-In-Time deliveries can be shipped within four weeks.

Depending on the application the duty cycle, and the holding force required the electromagnets in this series can supply 12 to 40 lbs. of holding force, and duty cycles can range from 100% (continuously on) to 10%. This series of electromagnets is ideal for use in Medical equipment, relays, valves, games, office equipment, door controls (hold open, hold close), lifting gantries, material handling, sensors and detectors, magnetic locks and switches, magnetic separation, toys, games, security systems, fuel injectors, research equipment, and fail-safe brakes.

All MSS electromagnets use materials that quickly lose residual magnetism when the current is removed. For easy integration into new and existing applications, the E-05-125 Series have a centered 6-32 UNC-2B threaded hole in the backside.