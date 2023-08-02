Develop high-voltage solutions with pre-configured MHV cable assemblies

Amphenol RF has introduced its MHV pre-configured assembly options. These cables are capable of supporting high-voltages of dc current. They are designed on industry-standard RG-58 cable and feature the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism for quick and easy connect and disconnect functionality. MHV cable assemblies provide excellent electrical performance up to 500 MHz and are ideal for applications such as transmission lines, x-rays and nuclear control instrumentation.

These cable assemblies feature straight MHV (Miniature High Voltage) connectors manufactured with nickel-plated, brass bodies and silver-plated, brass contacts. Nickel plating allows for increased durability. The connectors can support up to 5000 Vdc current. Although the appearance and mating style is similar to the popular BNC connector, these connectors are not intermateable.

The MHV cable assemblies are available in a variety of lengths up to three meters. Custom lengths are available upon request.

