DigiKey launches Season 3 of its “Farm Different” video series

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has launched season 3 of its “Farm Different” video series, sponsored by Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Amphenol Industrial.

Season 3 features three episodes that provide a look into the future of farming to determine what innovations will power the next generation of global food production. The series explores how robotics and autonomous vehicles are coming to the farm and also dives deeper into the integral data necessary to identify local strategies, maximize yield, and help farmers sustainably feed the planet.

“The agricultural community has never backed down when facing sustainability challenges,” said Josh Mickolio, supplier business development manager at DigiKey. “Navigating reduced labor pools, unpredictable weather, and rising costs threatens growth in production and the survivability of small and large farming operations alike. This season highlights the fertile future of smart farming, showcasing solutions that leverage the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience this industry is known for.”

“With factors such as population growth and climate change, the future will require us to achieve much more with far less, and technology has a key role to play in precision agriculture,” said Tzeno Galchev, marketing director at ADI. “Our technology is helping enable efficiencies across the board. This includes smart edge applications like livestock management and tracking that use our ultra-low power technologies, all the way to automating, electrifying, and navigating the machinery that feeds the planet using our inertial measurement units, connectivity, and battery management solutions.”

“In the realm of agriculture innovation, our connectivity solutions are at the heart of empowering farmers to ‘Farm Different,’ ushering in a new era of precision, efficiency, and sustainability,” shared Mark Cunningham, general manager at Amphenol Industrial. “At Amphenol, we are committed to enabling the transformation of agriculture, where technology and data converge to cultivate a brighter future for farming.”

The first of three videos in the series, “Agriculture’s Tech Revolution,” explores how farms are incorporating new technologies to transform the way they plant, monitor, and harvest crops. Learn how today’s agricultural technology innovators are making the latest solutions and the benefits they provide accessible to farming operations of all sizes.

The second video, “Planting the Seeds of Future Farms,” dives into new forms of energy management, connectivity, and electrification that are laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s farming solutions. Discover how new innovations will leverage this foundational infrastructure well into the future.

The third and final video, “Exploring Intelligent Agriculture Solutions,” details the latest advancements in everything from drones to autonomous tractors, crop monitoring, and precision farming methods. Delve into the ways new solutions are improving efficiency, yields, and sustainability.

