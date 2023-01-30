Elastomer jaw couplings TNB

High-strength Elastomer Jaw Couplings of the proven RINGFEDER TNB series – once TSCHAN TNB – convince globally in the most demanding heavy-duty applications by superior durability and functionality – for maximum operational reliability of the machines and plants of their users. The puncture-proof and torsionally flexible couplings effectively compensate for axial, radial, and angular shaft misalignment and prove to be extremely robust against even the most adverse environmental conditions such as extreme temperatures or heavy dirt and dust creation.

Accordingly, they are preferably used in steel, rolling mill, and cement plants, in mining and construction machinery, e.g. bucket wheel excavators, shredder facilities, and tunnel boring machines, as well as in offshore technology. The torque is transmitted via pressure-loaded, oil-resistant elastomer buffers made of high-quality Perbunan or Polyurethane, which also absorb process-related shocks and cushion dynamic effects caused by the acceleration of heavy masses. Dangerous torsional vibrations from the operating range of plant machinery are thus shifted to rotational speed ranges where no negative effects occur. RINGFEDER® TNB heavy-duty couplings can be used in any direction of rotation and installation position and are available to users in a wide range of standard and special variants thanks to their modular design.

Ringfeder

www.ringfeder.com/products/elastomer-jaw-couplings