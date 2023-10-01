Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing

Motion Index Drives is here to help manufacturers adapt in this progressive shift into Electric Vehicle Production with a variety of precise and flexible solutions to improve the efficiency of EV battery manufacturing.

The new RTX350 high speed cam indexing rotary table is our newest and smallest indexer of our extensive line of cam indexers. Several hundred of these new RTX350/10 ten station and six station rotary indexers will be utilized in a battery manufacturing facility in Germany.

The index time for these units is 0.25 seconds for 36 degrees. The video is simulating the inertia load of the actually application that will be used for production of batteries.

The indexing rotary table RTX is often used in the assembly technology, the testing technology, the welding technology, the printing, the pressing, the automotive industry, the microelectronics, the food industry, the medical and the cosmetic industry.

Features

Reliable, robust drum cam roundtable for all applications

Construction diameter 100mm – 500mm

Fixed divisions 2 – 96 or flexible through NC technology

Switching times of 0.16s – 5s

Gentle starting and stopping across the switching cam

Large, vertically hollow shaft

Benefits

Ideal for high loads

Standard accuracy 15″ – 35″

Four-point mounting at the outer diameter output flange

Maintenance free through oil bath lubrication

Stop operation, continuous operation or reversing design possible

All installation positions possible

LFA HSP is the answer to today‘s questions in modern manufacturing. Our new linear transfer system keeps up with the ever increasing demands for shorter indexing times and higher precision.

Its geometry is designed for high speed, energy efficiency and higher loads. It applies to continuous and intermittent processes.

Motion Index Drives LFA HSP allows to ramp up production and lift the output to the next level. Typical feed times with a total load of 200kg are as follows: With torque motor, even shorter times are possible.

Advantages

Short indexing times: the geometry of the U-turn is designed to compensate radial forces.

Precision of +/- 0.05 mm: the system inherits position accuracy two servo motors.

Energy efficient: custom acceleration ramps reduce the power consumption of the system.

Constant velocity: new possibilities for operations in motion.

Quick setup: no programming of individual carriers.

Low-maintenance and robust: no fine tuning in operation necessary.

Applications

Cell assembly

Cell Cleaning

Protective Painting

Cell Taping

Cell stacking

Modul pack assembly

Visual testing (optical, x-ray)

