Emerson Bearing announces customized bearings and components

Emerson Bearing, a Boston, MA-based bearing company catering to niche markets nationwide and the sister company of Action Bearing which serves the New England market, supports the unique needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) markets across the nation with customized bearings and components.

“Every application has unique needs and specifications, and it’s important to use the right bearings for the job,” explained Steve Katz, president. “Not every application will require a customized approach, but for those that do, customization is an investment that will ultimately save time and money in the long run.”

Even though there are a number of standard bearings available, they’re not always quite right for a particular application. A customized bearing or component is needed. Customization provides a number of options – whether it’s adding features or creating a bearing that’s easier to install, can manage a greater load, or has a longer service life in a given environment. OEM and MRO clients work with the engineer on a design that’s perfectly suited to their application.

Some of the most common customized features include: adding a snap ring groove; using a solid lube lubricant; adding high-temperature grease; using ceramic non-conductive rolling elements; adding ceramic coatings or V-grooves on the O.D., changing internal clearance, and more.

Cost-Savings

Though customization costs more upfront, it can lead to cost savings over time because the bearing is perfectly suited to its application. Using an “almost-but-not-quite-right” standard bearing may mean replacing it more often or facing bigger maintenance challenges with equipment.

To learn more about Emerson Bearing’s standard and custom bearing solutions or to speak with one of Emerson’s bearing experts, visit EmersonBearing.com or contact 800-225-4587.

Inventory Matters

With over four million bearings in stock at multiple price points, Emerson Bearing has the largest inventory of bearings on the East Coast under one roof in their 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

Over the years, Emerson Bearing has sourced bearings for companies in a variety of industries including machine tool, material handling, power generation, food processing, robotics, recreation, wastewater treatment, and other industries. Emerson Bearing’s large inventories result in faster turnaround times, and their long-lasting relationships with industry partners means they can source bearings quickly. Bearing options include Angular Bearings, Ball Bearings, Ceramic Bearings, Roller Bearings. Super Precision Bearings. Mounting Bearings Rod Ends and Spherical Bushings, Slewing Ring Bearings, and Spindle Bearings.

Emerson Bearing

EmersonBearing.com