Endress+Hauser Cerabar Series pressure transmitters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Cerabar series pressure transmitters to their growing lineup of process control and measurement devices. Endress+Hauser supplies process control sensors/instruments to a wide variety of industries worldwide and is known for highly reliable, accurate, and innovative measurement devices. The Cerabar series of pressure transmitters offers both ceramic and stainless-steel measuring cells for utmost corrosion resistance and high-pressure capabilities.

Cerabar capacitive ceramic measuring cells have membranes up to 30 times thicker than conventional cells. Even the tiniest of deflections result in measuring signals with the highest accuracy. The ultra-pure ceramic (99.9%) guarantees high resistance to

corrosion, minimal temperature hysteresis, and the best overload resistance. They offer measuring ranges up to 40 bar (600 psi *max pressure) with a 4 to 20 mA output.

Cerabar metallic cell transmitters feature a piezo-resistive sensor and are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the process industry. With supreme longevity, these transmitters will reliably measure absolute and/or gauge pressure of gases or liquids for many years to come. These transmitters offer measuring ranges up to 400 bar (6,000 psi *max pressure) with a 4 to 20 mA output.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/pressure-sensors