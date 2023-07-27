Enhance your browsing experience with “ChatM.AI” from MetaReal Corp

The AI chatbot extension for Google Chrome, enabling effortless conversations with websites across the globe.

MetaReal Corp. and its subsidiary, Rozetta Inc. have announced the release of “ChatM.AI (Browser Extension)” an extension for “Google Chrome” that allows general individual users to easily engage in interactive conversations with an AI chatbot.

Features of ChatM.AI (Browser Extension):

ChatM.AI (Browser Extension) is a service where AI quickly learns from any website and the AI chatbot provides responses. The service utilizes information from the visited website and provides the source of the information.

Even if a visited website does not have a chatbot, users can receive interactive responses about the information on the website through the ChatM.AI (Browser Extension) integrated into “Google Chrome.”

The use of ChatM.AI (Browser Extension) by general individual users is currently free of charge.

Demo video: https://youtu.be/fnUx6LaZgKI