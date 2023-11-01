Expanded cable assembly portfolio connects more soldier digital gear

Fischer Connectors released an expanded set of cable assemblies for the Keystone tactical hub, including three cables for L3 Harris, Silvus and Bittium tactical radios and two device cables for Safran Vectronix’s MOSKITO TI target locator and STERNA True North Finder.

Designed to US Army Next Generation Hub (NGH) standards, Fischer Keystone gives dismounted soldiers an easy way to manage the flows of data (USB 2.0 and SMBus) and power (100 W – 5 A max) between sights, sensors, night vision devices, radios and digital equipment.

“Reliable, simple, does what it’s expected to do: that’s the feedback we receive from customers who have field-tested Fischer Keystone,” explained Olivier Thormann, Product Manager for Fischer Keystone. “Soldiers already know how to use it – they clip it on, plug it in, and it just works.”

More extensions to the Fischer Keystone tactical connectivity solution are coming in 2024. The next hub – Fischer Keystone 4 – is a 4-port hub designed for soldiers who need only basic power and data connections. It will be showcased on Fischer Connectors stand 5 L 085 at Milipol in Paris, France, from 14 to 17 November 2023.

