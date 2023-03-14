Fersa Group participates in Mobility City, the first technological museum of mobility in Spain

Mobility City, an initiative of the Ibercaja Foundation with the support of the Government of Aragon, was born in 2018 with the aspiration of placing Zaragoza and Aragon at the forefront of new mobility and transforming associated sectors.

This project materialized with the creation of the first technological museum of mobility in the 21st century, located on the Zaha Hadid Bridge, which was built for Expo Zaragoza 2008, and has remained closed since then.

The museum is a cooperative venture involving leading companies and institutions in the automotive, telecommunications, energy, and logistics sectors. Among the more than 50 participating entities is Fersa Group, the Zaragoza-based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of bearings and powertrain and smart mobility solutions. Besides actively supporting the project, Fersa Group also has a presence in the museum’s exhibition area.

Fersa Group’s contribution to the multimedia exhibition of the museum presents innovation in intelligent and sensorized bearings, showing what mobility will be like in the future and the importance of innovation in a sustainable, intelligent, and connected mobility industry.

The museum, which was inaugurated by King Felipe VI on 21 February 2023, opened to the public on 3 March 2023.

Fersa Bearings

www.fersa.com/en