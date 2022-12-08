Flash LiDAR supports over-the-air updates for automotive apps

PreAct Technologies, an Oregon-based developer of near-field flash LiDAR technology, announced that its T30P flash LiDAR is now available. Vehicles with software-defined architectures require sensor technology that can support over-the-air updates over the life of the vehicle, and PreAct’s T30P sensor is the only flash LiDAR capable of meeting this requirement.

As the industry’s first sensor designed from the start to be software-definable and easily integrated into a complete ADAS or autonomous vehicle software stack for automakers, the T30P provides future-proof, high-performance sensing at a much lower cost than other LiDARs on the market.

As nearly every OEM is integrating high-performance computing into their vehicle and planning for the future, PreAct is committed to working with carmakers on future-proofing vehicles by delivering more sophisticated ADAS and safety applications throughout the life of a vehicle. PreAct’s software-definable LiDAR is not only designed to enable new and better ADAS applications, but also to improve the performance of the hardware over the life of the vehicle through software upgrades. In addition, the flexibility and simple design of PreAct’s flash LiDAR allows Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to package one sensor for multiple use cases – everything from curb detection and parking assistance to automatic door actuation and self parking.

T30P is also well suited for robotics and other industrial systems applications which require a need for fast, accurate and high-resolution sensors that can reliably define and track objects in all environmental conditions.

“As an industry analyst who talks with OEMs and suppliers frequently, it is clear to me that there is a pressing need for better, faster and more affordable LiDAR solutions to further advance the development and adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving features and functionality,” said Ian Riches, VP of the Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics, now part of TechInsights. “What I’ve seen from PreAct so far is very promising and I expect we’ll see quite a few more customer announcements in the coming year.”

Available globally through Digi-Key Electronics, and Argo in Japan or directly from PreAct.