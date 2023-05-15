GAM: In-stock servo couplings with quick delivery

Express Service

Need a coupling really fast? In a breakdown situation? We understand that sometimes you may need something quicker than a 5-day lead time. That is why GAM offers Express Service for in-stock couplings.

We will ship the coupling within 24 hours to get your machine up and running as quickly as possible. And, as with all couplings, your coupling is supplied with custom bores and keyways. We offer:

Same Day Express Service: Your order ships the same day it was ordered.

Next Day Express Service: Your order ships the day after it was ordered.

Even though we can rush product out the door quickly… we do not sacrifice quality. Each coupling is custom machined per order and 100% inspected.

In stock couplings include: KM, KP, KG, KLC, EKM, and EKC

GAM

