Get More Done Faster with CAD360

By Kate Nadeau, Marketing Manager
CAD360 – Custom Conveyor Models in Minutes
CAD360 is an all-in-one online conveyor modeling platform; providing 2D and 3D models and images within minutes. Registration is simple and free; and once registered you can access over 30 different conveyor platforms; in addition to a dozen pre-configured conveyor system layouts.
CAD360 allows you to select length, width, elevation and so much more. Once configured you can download your model in a wide variety of formats. Need to make a change? You can simply reconfigure your conveyor model or make a new one.
CAD360 also allows you to view the conveyor model in a variety of perspective. You can even measure items online before downloading to ensure fit.
Conveyor models include:
- Belt conveyors, with and without cleats.
- Timing belt conveyor, single and multiple lanes.
- Wide timing belts conveyors, with and without belt attachments.
- Roller conveyors, driven and gravity.
- Roller conveyors, straight running and with curves.
- Flexible flat top chain conveyors, straight running or with multiple curves
- Chain conveyors
- Pallet-handling conveyor systems as single units or complete system
Get started with CAD360 today; and start saving time on your next material handling project.
Sponsored content by mk North America
Filed Under: Sponsored Content