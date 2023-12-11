Get More Done Faster with CAD360

By Kate Nadeau, Marketing Manager

CAD360 – Custom Conveyor Models in Minutes

CAD360 is an all-in-one online conveyor modeling platform; providing 2D and 3D models and images within minutes. Registration is simple and free; and once registered you can access over 30 different conveyor platforms; in addition to a dozen pre-configured conveyor system layouts.

CAD360 allows you to select length, width, elevation and so much more. Once configured you can download your model in a wide variety of formats. Need to make a change? You can simply reconfigure your conveyor model or make a new one.

CAD360 also allows you to view the conveyor model in a variety of perspective. You can even measure items online before downloading to ensure fit.

Like what you see and need a quote? There is a button for that too. No longer do you need to request a quote for a conveyor to receive a model – CAD360 flips that all upside down and puts the customer’s needs for models, fast, in the forefront.

Conveyor models include:

Belt conveyors , with and without cleats.

, with and without cleats. Timing belt conveyor, single and multiple lanes.

Wide timing belts conveyors, with and without belt attachments.

Roller conveyors, driven and gravity.

Roller conveyors, straight running and with curves.

Flexible flat top chain conveyors, straight running or with multiple curves

Chain conveyors

Pallet-handling conveyor systems as single units or complete system

Get started with CAD360 today; and start saving time on your next material handling project.