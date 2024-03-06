How Matter impacts sensors: part 2

Part 1 of this blog discussed sensors and products compatible with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Matter standard that were announced at CES 2024. This included a Matter-compliant bridge that allows previously available products to be Matter-compliant. Compliant products gain the benefits of ease of interconnectivity via Wi-Fi and increased security through Matter’s use of private keys, encryption, an Access Control List (ACL), authentication credentials, strong device identity, and more. In Part 2, additional Matter-compliant sensors will be discussed as well as Matter’s efforts toward connected health devices that include numerous sensing technologies to verify health or detect and recognize a health problem. Obviously, access to personal healthcare data is extremely sensitive, so Matter’s security aspects play an essential role in sharing that information to avoid unauthorized access.

More Matter-compliant sensors

Motion sensors that support Matter make it easy for authorized users to access their smart home devices securely from an iPhone or Android device or call upon Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. At the same time, the security level prevents access by unauthorized users.

Contact sensors that consist of two-part magnetic-switch components fixed close to each other on potential entry points, such as doors and windows or even a pet’s cage, provide another desirable sensing aspect for Matter. Having a detection range of up to 16.4 ft (5m), 90° horizontally, and 55° vertically, any movement at a door or window can be detected to help notify the owner when the contact is broken.

When connected to a Matter-compatible hub, contact sensors, motion sensors, and more can push notifications and alerts to the user’s smartphone when someone enters their home, when the window is open, or when a pet leaves its cage. Smart home controls can be implemented in response to interconnected sensor inputs, including controlling the curtains and camera movement to more closely observe a specific location.

Connected sensor-based health devices

In 2023, the Connectivity Standards Alliance established the Health and Wellness Working Group. Comprised of more than 400 individuals from over 100 companies, this Working Group aims to support improved individuals’ health span by enabling the connectivity of health data.

The Alliance Group’s goal is to create a comprehensive ecosystem of connected health devices and digital applications, ensuring a safe, reliable, and trusted environment for healthcare. Leveraging the capability of Matter standard compliant devices, connected personal health devices can be securely accessed and communicated in today’s smart homes.

The benefits of such secure connectivity, especially to many healthcare sensing and monitoring products, can reduce the need for expensive care facilities for elderly and other patients that need periodic support and allow them to remain healthy in their homes as long as possible.

With smart home technologies, users will have access to assistance and support in real time. For example, by monitoring daily activities to detect falls and analyze vital signs, integrated systems can provide a safety net so aging adults can still live at home. In addition, the integration of wearable devices, personal health monitors, and smart home technologies will allow easy sharing of health data among family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

