igus announces opening of new Michigan-based enjoyneering Center

igus, the Germany-based motion plastics technologies company — has announced the opening of its new “enjoyneering” center in the Detroit Metro area. Located in Bloomfield Hills, this state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for innovation, customer support, and training, all centered around igus’ expertise in motion plastics.

The grand opening of the igus enjoyneering center will be commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 11:30 am at the Bloomfield Hills location.

Visitors to the new center will experience interactive exhibits showcasing the diverse applications of igus products across industries ranging from automotive and automation to medical and aerospace. The center will also feature an innovation lab which will allow engineers and designers to explore and experiment with igus’s latest motion plastics solutions.

“Playing and experimenting with new technologies and ideas creates innovative solutions and products,” stated Felix Brockmeyer, President and CEO of igus, Inc. “The enjoyneering center embodies igus’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of motion plastics and to developing intelligent plastic solutions for tomorrow’s automation applications.”

A dedicated customer support staff will be available at the enjoyneering center to answer questions, provide application support, and help customers find the right motion plastics solutions for their applications.

igus

www.igus.com/info/enjoyneering