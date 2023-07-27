igus introduces new food contact sample box for hygienic applications

igus is pleased to announce the launch of an all-new sample box for its igubal Food Contact (FC) spherical bearing product line. The new sample box allows customers in the food and beverage industry to evaluate the quality and advantages of the food-compliant bearings firsthand. The box contains sample pillow block bearings, fixed flange bearings, rod ends, clevis joints, a magnet, and the newly introduced coupling joint.

More design freedom with the new coupling joint

“To give users even more design freedom in such a hygiene-sensitive area, we are now adding another component to our proven igubal FC series. In addition to pillow blocks and fixed flange bearings, rod ends, and clevis joints, the product range now also includes a coupling joint,” explained Dennis Steffen, Product Manager for igubal Spherical Bearings at igus.

Like all igubal FC products, these bearings incorporate optically and magnetically detectable housings made from FDA-compliant igumid FC material, meeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines and European Commission Regulation EU 10/2011. Thanks to the high-performance polymers, the new spherical bearing is also dry-running, maintenance-free, vibration-dampening, corrosion-free, and in combination with a spherical ball, suitable for compensating misalignments.

“When selecting the right spherical ball, customers can choose between several materials, depending on their needs,” said Steffen. “The insert made of the material iglide A181 can be used to comply with the strict FDA guidelines. The material iglide FC180 guarantees 100% detectability. Both also meet the EU 10/2011 standard for direct food contact. Customers can also choose a stainless-steel version if a higher tightening torque is required due to the spherical ball.”

As with all igus products, they work without external lubricants, which rule out contamination. In addition, cleaning processes can be carried out regardless of the bearings.

