igus launches AI-powered igusGO app for enhanced machine optimization

igus, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, has developed a new AI-powered search application, igusGO, that employs artificial intelligence to showcase the optimization potential of their motion plastics technology for over 450 industrial applications.

The free app allows users to simply take a photo of their application, whether it’s a coffee machine, a bottling plant, or an excavator. igusGO’s artificial intelligence then provides recommendations on how igus products such as plain bearings, linear guides, or cable carriers can be incorporated to reduce costs and extend service life without lubrication needs.

“Many of our customers are not aware of just how many application options there are for all our products. Therefore, we developed the igusGO app. It’s an addition to our service offer and available 24/7,” said Frank Blase, CEO at igus.

igusGO’s intelligence continues to grow every day

The igusGO app currently recognizes over 450 applications, and the database grows daily based on user submissions.

“The igusGO app is intended to be a source of inspiration. At the same time, we want to open the app to a community where everyone can participate and share their projects with others,” noted Blase.

igus also uses AI for product recognition

igus is also using AI technology specifically for easy reordering of its e-chain energy chain series. The product recognition app allows users to photograph an installed e-chain, and the AI will identify the correct replacement part number from 50 available chain series.

Peter Wirth, Head of Digital Sales & Marketing at igus, said, “With our product recognition, we want to help all employees in companies order spare parts really quickly.”

The igusGO app is now available for free download on Android, iOS, and as a web version at app.igusgo.cloud, currently in English and German. igus plans future updates such as integrating an AI chatbot to answer user questions.

igus

www.igus.com