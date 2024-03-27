Kollmorgen expands AKD2G versatility with launch of synchronized communication protocols

Kollmorgen, a provider of motion control systems, announces the latest update to its AKD2G servo drive. With the introduction of these new features, Kollmorgen has broadened its offerings to additionally support PROFINET IRT and Ethernet/IP with CIP Sync alongside CANopen*, EtherCAT*, and FSoE time-synchronized communication protocols. Each protocol is rigorously tested with several motion controllers and certified by industry standards organizations.

The AKD2G servo drive update allows for synchronized motion between multiple drives using a variety of control architectures. Thanks to its flexibility and high performance, AKD2G is the ideal drive for use in applications that require precise coordination across multiple axes of motion.

The drive features industry-leading power density in a compact package and is easy to mount — with one- and two-axis variants available. Engineers can leverage single-cable Smart Feedback Device (SFD) or HIPERFACE* DSL connections or choose from other feedback devices.

Finally, the drive features an optional SafeMotion Monitor (SMM) firmware with a safety level of SIL3/PLe to meet functional safety needs and enable a range of applications.

“The AKD2G servo drive is an ideal option for automation designers and OEMs actively optimizing their designs — offering increased performance, a smaller footprint, and greater design flexibility,” said ​ James Davison, Senior VP/GM at Kollmorgen. “It’s a system designed with our customers in mind to make automation engineering easier, more efficient, and more powerful.”

The AKD2G paired with AKM2G motors is part of the 2G Motion System, a suite of motion products designed to work together for ultimate ease of setup and higher performance. Engineers also can take advantage of the drive’s compatibility with a range of controllers and feedback devices — or with other motors, as needed.

