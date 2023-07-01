Learn How to Optimize Motor Size and Torque Using D2L Rule

We’ll show you how to achieve smooth motion with the right technology
By Tom S. Wood, Frameless Motor Specialist, Kollmorgen
The length and diameter of your motor have dramatic effects on stabilized platform performance
Key talking points:
- How torque increases with motor stack length (L)
- How torque increases with moment arm diameter (D)
- Optimize motor size and torque using D2L rule
- In this webinar, learn how to apply this rule to size the most compact motor.
Sponsored content by Kollmorgen
Filed Under: Space-Worthy Solutions to Ensure Mission Success