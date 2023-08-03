Low torque potentiometer

Novotechnik, U.S. announces the P2200 potentiometer that operates with an extremely low torque requirement of 0.003 Ncm. This product is well-suited for applications that require a rotary position sensor yet could be affected by the force created from the sensor’s torque.

Other key P2200 specifications include continuous 360° mechanical travel, electrical range of 0 to 345°, independent linearity of ±0.1%, repeatability of ≤ 0.004° and life of 100 million movements.

P2200 diameter is 27 mm, servo size 11. Nominal resistance is 5 kΩ. The shaft has a screwdriver slot and is marked.

