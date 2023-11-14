New elevator stages with 40 mm of vertical travel

Four new motorized elevator stages, the DAG40-200 series have been released by Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES). High precision ball bearing profile rails assure very high parallelism and smooth motion throughout the raising and lowering of the 200 mm x 200 mm table. These high-resolution, compact, low-profile elevator stages feature 40 mm of vertical travel with a high 30 kg load capacity. These Vertical Travel or Z-Axis Stages are ideal for Microscopy, inspection, metrology, positioning, photonics, sampling, and laser drilling and machining.

The DAG40-200-01 and the DAG40-200-04 Motorized Elevator Stages are driven by Two-Phase Stepper Motors featuring 2-micron positional accuracy, and a resolution of 0.042 microns (with a 10 micro-steps per step motor driver in use), and 5 mm per second travel speed. The knob for manual adjustment on the DAG20-120-01 is replaced with a Quadrature Incremental Optical Encoder for position verification on the DAG20-120-04 (pictured).

The DAG40-200-02 stage is driven by a Three-Phase Brushless Servo Motor and the DAG40-200-03 stage by a DC Brushed Servo Motor. Each of these stages has a Quadrature Incremental Encoder for Closed Loop Servo Operation offering higher resolution, accuracy, and travel speed.

These compact, black anodized aluminum alloy stages measure 200 mm x 200 mm x 165 mm high at the raised position. Limit switches prevent overtraveling. The table of each stage has a precise pattern of threaded holes for fixtures or tooling, and holes in the base allow for easy integration into a new or existing application.

These stages require a Motion Controller that can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system with RS-232, USB, Joystick, Trackball, and Keypad from OES.

OES

www.oesincorp.com