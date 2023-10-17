New magnetic encoder for NEMA 8 motors

Nanotec has added the NME3 compact magnetic encoder to its product range. Due to its modular design, the new encoder can be combined with a wide range of brushless dc and stepper motors, starting from NEMA 8 flange size.

With a maximum speed of 30,000 rpm, the NME3 single-turn absolute encoder is a suitable choice for applications that require precise speed control. Even in harsh environmental conditions it provides reliable readings because the magnetic scanning is insensitive to dust, shock, vibration and high temperatures.

The encoder is available in two versions; for incremental signals with a resolution of up to 4,096 CPR and with an SSI interface and 16-bit resolution. The incremental version also generates Hall signals for brushless dc motors.

Two different sizes cover a wide range of motors and shaft diameters, including 4, 5, and 6.35 mm.

