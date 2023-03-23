New Moog program guarantees customized roller screws in six weeks

Moog has launched its “Roller Screw Fast-Delivery Program” to ship industrial customers the most requested roller screws, diameters from 15 to 39 mm (0.59 to 1.53 in.) within six weeks of receiving an order.

“The major challenge customers currently face is the uncertainty of their supply chain,” said Roberto Donghi, site manager for Moog’s Bergamo, Italy, facility. “With our ‘Roller Screw Fast-Delivery Program’, customers achieve predictability and competitiveness and can shift their resources back to their core competencies.”

The program, established in October 2022, fulfills orders directly from Moog’s Italian production plant and includes a standard nut and the option to fully customize the shaft according to customer specifications. Moog’s Bergamo facility designs and produces high-end planetary roller screws. Significant investments in its production capabilities and increased plant efficiencies, coupled with machine retooling and optimization of internal supply chains, is allowing Moog to shorten the lead times to just six weeks.

Features of Moog’s Roller Screws:

Customizable (even for small quantities) to meet all performance requirements

Maximum flexibility in terms of design and scope of services

Extremely quiet and low-vibration functionality due to exceptionally smooth design

High acceleration capacity for machines operating at a high-intensity work cycle

Roller screws are considered an effective replacement for light servo-hydraulics up to approximately 300 kN, because they achieve high load ratings even with small thread pitches, while guaranteeing precise positioning throughout the work cycle.

Typical applications benefitting from roller screw actuation include injection molding machines, material testing machines, tube processing machines, and special machines for the automotive industry.

The purely electro-mechanical nature of screw actuation increases efficiency by eliminating the need of conversion between different kinds of motion powers while reducing the failure risk factor usually connected with complex hydraulic systems.

Machine designers and operators can use roller screws in conjunction with Moog’s range of world-class products and systems, including servo drives, servomotors and controllers to create innovative and seamlessly integrated solutions.

For more information, visit: www.moog.com/screws-fast.