Philip Ehlers joins Beckhoff USA as Automotive industry manager

Beckhoff Automation has put Philip Ehlers in the driver’s seat as Automotive Industry Manager in the U.S. Ehlers brings considerable automotive industry experience to Beckhoff from nearly two decades working at industrial automation and test and measurement companies. At a time of intense competition and rapid technological innovation, he will provide critical direction for strategic opportunities in automotive manufacturing, battery production, and more across the country. Based in Detroit – the Motor City – Ehlers reports to Director of Strategic Sales David Emory.

“Philip has spent years working closely with automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to find more innovative ways to design, develop, and test components, and he is already making a measurable difference,” Emory said. “His experience with machine control, vision, advanced motion, high-end measurement solutions, and simulation software made him an excellent fit at Beckhoff. We are excited to see how Philip’s know-how and skills will boost our team’s existing successes as he fully steps into this Automotive Industry Manager role.”

Ehlers has held a range of application engineering, sales, and leadership positions at high-tech companies throughout his career. Starting in 2007, he worked as a project engineer at Schneider Electric and later moved into sales for the industry automation business unit. In 2012, Ehlers joined National Instruments where he held numerous sales roles focused on vertical industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, and defense. Most recently, he served as Strategic Sales Executive at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

“Joining Beckhoff means I get to work in a world-class team and be at the forefront of industrial technology advancements with an automation leader that values individual initiative, creativity, and continuous improvement,” Ehlers said. “The automotive industry is going through a major transformation due to rapid advancements in EVs, autonomous driving, connected cars, and advanced safety features – as well as manufacturing technologies – that will shape the future of mobility. Both the industry disruptors and the established household brands recognize how Beckhoff is uniquely positioned to help bring new technologies to market better, faster, and more cost-effectively.”

Originally from South Africa, Ehlers earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Pretoria and a postgraduate diploma in business management and administration from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

