Regal Rexnord torsionally soft couplings

Torsionally soft couplings use an elastomeric element to reduce harmful torque impulses. Our torsionally soft couplings increase shock absorption and damp vibration, making for lower noise levels and increased operator comfort during use. Torsional resonances are shifted to below operating speed ranges protecting the driver and driven equipment from torsional-related failures.

CENTAMAX

The rubber-in-shear design of CENTAMAX provides torsional flexibility and elasticity that shifts critical resonances below operation speed, protecting and extending the life of your equipment. With overload protection, different degrees of shore hardness, and easy adjustment of torsional flexibility, CENTAMAX is a cost-effective and reliable coupling system that can be customized to various mounting and application conditions.

CENTAX

The CENTAX-SEC coupling system is a flexible and customizable solution for diesel-driven main and auxiliary drives that protects your drive from torsional vibrations and compensates for misalignment. With rubber-in-shear elements that are torsionally and radially flexible, and three optional components to enhance angular and axial capabilities, the torsional elasticity of each application is fine-tuned for optimal performance. The CENTAX-SEC series offers a multifaceted portfolio with precision-engineered features, providing efficient and fast customized solutions.

CENTAFLEX-A

CENTAFLEX-A is a flexible coupling system that connects and transfers power between two rotating shafts or flanges while dampening torsional vibrations and accommodating misalignment. It is a modular design that allows for easy customization and offers a range of different materials and hardness options to meet specific application requirements. CENTAFLEX-A is designed for use in various industries, including marine, industrial, and power generation, and is known for its reliability, durability, and ease of installation.

