Smart, integrated motor with 28-mm flange from Nanotec

Nanotec presents the PD1-C, a stepper motor that features an integrated controller and encoder. With a flange size of merely 28 mm (NEMA 11), this compact smart servo reaches a maximum holding torque of 18 Ncm and a peak current of 3 A. Three motor versions are available: one with protection class IP20, a version with IP65 protection and a motor with open housing that can be modified for applications with custom connectors.

A CANopen and a Modbus RTU interface facilitate parameterization, and Nanotec’s free Plug & Drive Studio software ensures a user-friendly programming experience. The PD1-C’s single-turn absolute encoder further enhances performance through closed-loop control. Due to its compact design, this stepper motor is ideal for applications with space constraints, effectively reducing both wiring complexity and installation costs.

For more information, please visit www.nanotec.com.