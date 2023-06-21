SmartBug™ 2.0 — a smarter multi-sensor wireless module

TDK Corporation announces market availability of the InvenSense SmartBug 2.0, an all-in-one multi-sensor wireless solution with new features for consumer and IoT applications. SmartBug 2.0 is a smart remote data-collection module for IoT, developed after the success of the original SmartBug in 2019. The SmartBug 2.0 is available in two versions – a standard version and a machine learning version allowing customers and partners to evaluate TDK sensor performance under different use cases or to use it as a wireless data collector/tester with TDK machine learning software. Customers can switch between the two flavors through a firmware update. In addition, existing expansion boards offering Wi-Fi, SD card, and ultrasonic sensor support will work with SmartBug 2.0.

A key attribute of the SmartBug 2.0 is the replacement of the ICM-42688-P IMU with ICM-45686-S, the latest BalancedGyro™ IMU and the world’s lowest power IMU (220 µA @ 50 Hz 6-Axis) from TDK. BalancedGyro™ technology enables developers to collect high-quality IMU data for a longer period of time due to the 3x battery life. The new IMU also provides premium temperature stability and vibration rejection, making SmartBug 2.0 useful for products such as AR glasses, VR, OIS, drones, MR, TWS, and robotics for prototyping, data collection, and machine learning-based algorithm development.

Key features and advantages of SmartBug 2.0

Machine learning: SmartBug 2.0’s key feature is the introduction of machine learning (ML) capabilities. Developers, ODMs, OEMs, and product developers can now use SmartBug 2.0 along with the sensor inference framework (SIF) by TDK to build machine learning solutions for the ICM-45686-S IMU. SIF is an all-in-one comprehensive software by TDK that enables users to collect IMU sensor data, select custom features, build ML models, test performance, deploy, and run those models on the ICM-456xy IMU through the SmartBug 2.0. Examples include algorithms such as exercise classification (squats, jumping jacks, lateral raises, or push-ups) and wrist gesture classification (fight, clench, shake, or still mode)

Part Number Supported Features Software MD-45686-S SmartBug 2.0 standard edition Head tracking, Air Mouse, Sensor Fusion, Asset monitoring, APEX etc. SmartBug 2.0 GUI MD-45686-ML SmartBug 2.0 Machine Learning edition Builds, deploys, and tests TDK Machine Learning Algorithm SIF2 GUI (Sensor Inference Framework) MD-42688-P-XB Expansion board with Wi-Fi, SD card and Ultrasonic sensor SmartBug 2.0 GUI

TDK’s SmartBug 2.0 is available now for evaluation with mass availability across distribution at the end of August.

TDK will demonstrate the SmartBug 2.0 all-in-one multi-sensor wireless solution at the upcoming Sensors Converge 2023, at booth #992 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, June 20-23, 2023. TDK will present a full range of sensor system solutions targeted for applications across automotive, consumer, health, industrial, machine learning, robotics, and more across multiple TDK product brands: InvenSense, Micronas, Qeexo, and Trusted Positioning.

Glossary

TWS: True wireless stereo

AR: Augmented reality

VR: Virtual reality

MR: Mixed reality

IMU: Inertial measurement unit

IoT: Internet of Things

ML: Machine learning

Key applications

TWS

Wearables

AR/VR/MR glasses

Main features and benefits