Socomec modular Midget and CC fuse holders aid completion of overcurrent protection circuits

AutomationDirect has added new Socomec modular Midget and CC Class fuse holders to aid with the completion of overcurrent protection circuits in industrial systems.

These finger-safe, DIN-rail mounted fuse holders are available in 1-, 2-, or 3-pole versions with a blown fuse LED indicator on select models. They are offered with up to a 30 A capacity and a 200-kA interrupt rating for CC Class fuse holders, and a 100-kA interrupt rating for Midget Class fuse holders.

Socomec modular fuse holders come with a 1-year warranty and are UL-listed, CSA-approved, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

The new Socomec modular fuse holders start at $4.50.