The HEIDENHAIN KCI 120 Dplus inductive dual encoder featured at automatica 2023

The HEIDENHAIN KCI 120 Dplus dual encoder is a single device that provides position feedback from both the motor shaft and gearbox output shaft of a robot joint. Using robust inductive scanning technology, the encoder’s scanning head reads two separate circular scales for dual feedback. The KCI 120 Dplus can counteract design-induced inaccuracy on highly articulated and dynamic robots by measuring the gearbox output shaft.

To ensure compatibility with as many applications as possible, the dual encoder comes in three variants featuring different hollow-shaft sizes and mounting dimensions for the scanning unit and two disk/hub assemblies. All three versions of the KCI 120 Dplus are compact, easy to integrate, and equal in functionality.

The innovative KCI 120 Dplus widens the horizon of robot applications, making even high-accuracy machining tasks possible. And thanks to its EnDat 2.2 serial data interface, which is designed for functional safety, this dual encoder also thrives in safety-critical applications such as cobots.

Visit HEIDENHAIN at automatica 2023 in Munich: Hall B6, Booth 303

HEIDENHAIN

www.heidenhain.de