the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit by VesArg

VesArg, the Argentinian distributor of Vesconite, Vesconite Hilube, and Vesconite Superlube low-friction bearing materials, is proud to announce the acceptance of the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit for the Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo, with VesArg having sold 500 kits for these vehicles in the last two years. This innovative solution addresses the recurring problem of suspension arm issues in these popular utility vehicles, which often require replacement needle-roller bearings.

Utility vehicle owners often encounter frequent mechanical service requirements due to the unsuitability of traditional needle-roller bearings for applications exposed to water and abrasive contaminants. These recurring problems have long been a source of frustration for vehicle owners and mechanics alike.

The Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit offers a professional and durable solution with Vesconite Hilube self-lubricating bushings. Designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, each kit is engineered to support up to 7,500 kg per arm, ensuring a significantly extended service life under optimal operating conditions.

Each Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit for Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo vehicles includes the following components:

• two Vesconite Hilube hubs with seal holders;

• two straight Vesconite Hilube hubs;

• two covers to prevent dirt ingress;

• two high-quality seals; and

• two hardened steel tubes of excellent quality.

Key advantages of the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit over traditional needle bearings:

• Greater support surface: The Vesconite Hilube solution offers a wide support area instead of point lines, resulting in exponentially greater load capacity.

• Homogeneous material: The simplicity of the Vesconite Hilube bushings prevents issues such as jamming due to abrasion or rust, as well as rollers coming off during assembly.

• Preservation of housing: With continuous contact surface and no binding, the housing does not wear out, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Additional features of the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit:

• High load capacity: Vesconite Hilube supports up to 300 kg/cm2, making each set/arm capable of supporting 7,500 kg.

• Rust resistance: Vesconite Hilube bushings do not rust or absorb water.

• Ultra-low friction: Thanks to the ultra-low coefficient of friction of Vesconite Hilube, this system offers smooth movement and does not require regular greasing.

• Reduced tire wear: The long service life of the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit significantly outlasts tire wear, preventing premature replacement costs.

• Extended vehicle life: Say goodbye to unnecessary vehicle stops. Vesconite Hilube’s characteristics make it the optimal material for this application, providing a super extended useful life.

VesArg is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative solutions to the automotive industry. With the Vesconite Hilube needle-bearing kit, vehicle owners can put an end to recurring suspension arm problems and enjoy a smoother, more reliable driving experience.

