Torque limiters and couplings: ROBA-DSM

Couplings from mayr power transmission ensure reliable torque transmission and safely limit forces and torques.

The shaft couplings connect shafts in the power train and compensate for misalignments. Depending on the design, they are either rigid or flexible.

The mayr torque limiting clutches reliably limit torques and forces and thus prevent damage to the power train. Overload is therefore no longer a risk for the drive- the torque limiting clutches are the airbag for the machine.

Electromagnetic clutches are electrically switchable machine elements that are primarily designed for clocked processes and for positioning.

ROBA-DSM

ROBA -DSM couplings are torque measuring systems.

They are based on torsionally stiff ROBA-DS shaft couplings and transmit torques almost backlash-free. They compensate angular misalignments, axial misalignments, and radial misalignments of the shafts to be connected.