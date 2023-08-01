Trelleborg uses finite element analysis to predict seal lifetime

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions announces its unique capability to model the compression set of elastomers to predict seal lifetime using finite element analysis (FEA) for its semiconductor customers. This approach enables engineers to capture accurate seal compression set data, a significant advance on industry standard simulation compression set tests.

Seal lifetime is a function of various parameters dependent on the material and application. For thermoset elastomer seals, function and lifetime is often limited by the amount of permanent deformation of the sealing material under compression, which is measured by compression set tests. Knowing the usable lifetime of a seal benefits engineers as they design and manufacture seals into finished products for specific application demands.

Kevin Kaufenberg, Business Development Specialist, Semiconductor, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: “Using computer simulation to model compression set of elastomers is commonplace but our experts devised a way to feed mechanical data from the material into our FEA tools. This cutting-edge capability benefits customers in the design phase by providing more accurate data about the longevity of a seal. Our FEA analysis can be expanded for dynamic applications and could also determine seal characteristics like viscoelasticity and other decay behaviors such as abrasive wear or thermal effects depending on the application.”

To serve semiconductor customers, Trelleborg experts can also make recommendations on materials during compression set testing. The company’s Isolast® PureFab™ range of materials provides superior performance in aggressive front-end processes including deposition, etch, ash/strip, plasma cleaning, and thermal processing such as atomic layer deposition.

Trelleborg

www.trelleborg.com/en/seals/your-industry/semiconductor