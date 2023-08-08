Trexon acquires 603 Manufacturing (an RF Logic Company)

Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has completed the acquisition of 603 Manufacturing, a value-added manufacturer of high-performance wire and cable assemblies, RF/microwave coaxial cable assemblies.

Founded in 1998, 603 Manufacturing originated as RF Logic, through a strategic partnership, eventually evolved into the current business 603 Manufacturing. 603 is a manufacturer of high-performance cable assemblies, and electro-mechanical assemblies. Its products including box builds are designed for applications in the aerospace, defense electronics, wireless infrastructure, and telecommunications, medical, industrial and test and measurement marketplaces. Its reputation is built on excellent customer service delivering reliable, high-performance, cost-effective interconnect solutions to the most challenging complex cable, harness, and microwave cable configuration problems.

“The acquisition of 603 Manufacturing brings a customer focused organization with a level of expertise and experience aligned with our vision,” said Trexon CEO and President, Mark Twaalfhoven. “603’s products enable crucial technologies driving key megatrends, particularly in commercial space, focusing on avionics for rocket engines, and cutting-edge harnesses for satellites. We aim to benefit from their expertise fostering the growth of our shared business.”

And, further speaking of the transaction, Robert Chipman, former owner and new General Manager of 603 Manufacturing added, “We sought a partner who shared our core values and believe to have found a perfect match with Trexon. This collaboration will bring a positive impact to our valued customers and dedicated employees. With the support of Trexon, we are now able to venture into previously untapped markets, unlocking new opportunities for 603 Manufacturing and look forward to embracing the challenges together.”

For more information, please visit 603mfg.com.

Trexon (formerly TPC Wire & Cable Company)

trexon.com