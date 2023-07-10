Using Guided Changeover to Reduce Maintenance Costs, Downtime

By Blake Gieseler

A guided changeover system can drastically reduce the errors involved with machine operation, especially when added to machines using fully automated changeovers. Processing multiple parts and recipes during a production routine requires a range of machines, and tolerances are important to quantify. Only relying on the human element is detrimental to profits, machine maintenance, and production volumes. Implementing operator assistance to guide visual guidance will reveal inefficiencies and allow for vast improvements.

Removing human error

Unverified manual adjustments may cause machine fatigue or failure. In a traditional manual changeover system, the frequency of machine maintenance is greater if proper tolerances are not observed at each changeover. Using IO-Link can remove the variable of human error with step-by-step instructions paired with precise sensors in closed-loop feedback. The machine can start up and run only when all parts are in the correct position.

Preventative maintenance and condition monitoring

Preventative maintenance is achievable with the assistance of sensors, technology, and systems. Using condition monitoring for motors, pumps and critical components can help prevent the need for maintenance and notably improve the effectiveness of maintenance with custom alerts and notifications with a highly useful database and graphing function.

A repeatable maintenance routine based on condition monitoring data and using a system to guide machine changeover will prolong machine life and potentially eliminate downtime altogether.

For more, read this real-world application story , including an automated format change to eliminate human error, reduce waste and decrease downtime.

Blake Gieseler is product and application specialist for Balluff.

