What you need to know about new motor efficiency standards

The U.S. and EU are implementing new minimum efficiency performance standards (MEPS) for electric motors—here’s the lowdown on the standards and how next-generation motor CAD can power compliance.

Brian Casey

CEO

ECM PCB Stator Technology

Global electronics manufacturers face an ever-present challenge. That is, how to make the motors in their electrically powered devices compliant with new minimum efficiency performance standards (MEPS) across crucial markets. Two of the largest regional economic blocks are the U.S. and European Union. With an eye on energy savings, the governing bodies of the world’s largest economy and largest free-trade zone continue to advance design guidelines to boost electric motor efficiency.

That is largely motivated by the fact that outdated electric motor systems account for over 40 percent of the world’s electricity consumption.

What are the key details of U.S. and EU minimum energy performance standards frameworks? How can companies design products that comply with these MEPS electric motor rules? Here we’ll look at a four-part breakdown:

EU Ecodesign regulations

U.S. MEPS

U.S. and EU MEPs: Notable differences

Motor CAD for MEPS compliance

EU Ecodesign regulations

To start in the EU, in 2019 the European Parliament passed ecodesign legislation that established a framework for phasing in electric motor efficiency requirements. These new MEPS regulations have a broad scope—covering motors with a power range from 0.12 kW to 1,000 kW—and apply to everything from home appliances to industrial air conditioning.

The EU’s ecodesign measures are also guided by the International Electrochemical Commission’s (IEC) efficiency classes, which range from IE1 (Standard Efficiency) to IE4 (Super-Premium Efficiency).

In July 2023, the EU became the first region in the world to make the international IE4 efficiency class mandatory for some categories of electric motors.

The European Commission’s motor design initiatives also correspond to its energy label framework for electronics and home appliances—which sets a comparative scale from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient). As part of its ecodesign energy legislation, the EU will periodically rescale these labels to eliminate the worst performing devices from the market.

Altogether, the European Union expects this framework to erase 40 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Furthermore, the EU projects that its ecodesign motor regulations will save European households $22 billion in energy costs by delivering 110 TWh of annual energy savings by 2030. The latter is equivalent to the current yearly electricity consumption of the Netherlands.

To put that in context, by simply mandating more efficient motors, the EU can save as much energy as its seventh largest economy currently uses in a year.

U.S. MEPS

Similar to its EU trading partner, the U.S. has worked diligently on its own electric motor efficiency regulations with a primary focus on improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. These regulations encompass a wide range of motors, from smaller appliances to larger industrial equipment.

While the U.S. regulations are not entirely identical to the EU’s ecodesign legislation, they share similarities in their approach to promoting energy-efficient motors. The U.S. government was the first in the world to set minimum efficiency performance standards for motors and has actively collaborated with international bodies, such as the IEC, to adopt efficiency standards that align with global best practices.

In 2007, the U.S. raised its minimum efficiency performance standards to the equivalent of IE3 (Premium Efficiency). In 2015, the U.S. broadened that scope to require IE3 standards for small polyphase motors from 0.18 kW up to 2.2 kW and IE2 standards for single-phase motors.

In May 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced new energy efficiency initiatives that focus specifically on electric motors and appliances. The proposed standards for new dishwashers and beverage vending machines, along with the final standards for electric motors, are part of Congressionally mandated actions aimed at conserving energy and water while reducing harmful carbon emissions.

Though the exact design requirements have not been released, the DOE’s new standards for electric motors will come into effect in 2027.

The DOE projects these forthcoming guidelines to yield significant benefits. Over the next 30 years, American consumers are anticipated to save up to $8.8 billion in utility bills and carbon dioxide emissions are projected to be reduced by approximately 91.7 million metric tons. This reduction is equivalent to the annual emissions of around 20 million gasoline cars.

These initiatives represent the DOE’s latest efforts to promote appliance efficiency, in line with directives from the U.S. Congress, while simultaneously addressing the climate crisis and providing cost savings for American families and businesses.

U.S. and EU MEPS: Notable differences

The MEPS motor regulations in the EU and the U.S. have some notable differences. In the EU, the regulations are established under ecodesign legislation, focusing on a broad scope of electric motors from 0.12 kW to 1,000 kW, and guided by the IEC efficiency classes ranging from IE1 to IE4. By the end of 2023, the EU will make the IE4 efficiency class mandatory for certain motor categories. Additionally, the EU’s motor design initiatives are complemented by an energy label framework, rating devices from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient) and periodically eliminating poorly performing products.

On the other hand, the U.S. follows its own motor efficiency performance standards, having raised standards to the equivalent of IE3 in 2007. The U.S. regulations encompass a wide range of motors and have been expanded to include smaller polyphase and single-phase motors. While the U.S. recognizes national and Canadian testing standards, there’s ongoing consideration for adopting the IEC test standard.

Though timelines for electric motor MEPS mandates in both regions differ—with the EU enacting its latest directives more rapidly than the U.S.—these markets share a common trendline. The United States and the European Union are both on a path to continue strengthening electric motor efficiency requirements as part of their 21st century energy policies.

Motor CAD for MEPS compliance

When it comes to how electronics manufacturers that sell in the U.S. and EU convert hundreds of product lines with electric motors to comply with MEPS, there are still a lot of unanswered questions. Clearly, regulators in both markets owe industry actors more details on engineering requirements, testing, and enforcement. Expect those specifics to be forthcoming.

In the meantime, as an overarching point, the first answer to the question of electric motor MEPS compliance in the U.S. and EU lies in accepting that past practices can’t power the future.

The core driver of these regulatory initiatives is boosting efficiency and traditional, off the shelf, electric motors aren’t up to the task. Conventional machines, such as ac, dc, and hermetic units, rarely reach efficiency rates above 75 percent. These electric motor classes are bulky, and loud, require a lot of raw materials to produce, and are more costly and complicated to manufacture and dispose of.

Continued reliance on this outdated technology is the primary reason electric motor systems are sucking up 50 percent of the EU’s annual electricity output and approximately 40 percent in the U.S.

Complying with MEPS will require the ability to create better performing, custom designed electric motors that can be produced in a sustainable way. In the case of ECM PCB Stator Technology, the approach to meeting this need comes down to two things: advanced technology and CAD.

On the tech side, this means developing printed circuit board—or PCB stator—electric motors. The PCB stator replaces the copper windings found in conventional electric machines with an ultra-thin stator.

Electric motors incorporating printed circuit board stators are smaller, 70 percent lighter, achieve efficiencies of over 90 percent, and use up to 80 percent less raw materials than conventional machines. ECM couples this PCB stator science to its PrintStator CAD platform. PrintStator allows motor designers to dial-in precise performance and dimensional specs to create custom electric motor solutions integrated with patented PCB Stator technology.

For example, if a European HVAC manufacturer needs a 1.62 hp electric fan motor that achieves 94 percent efficiency, conforms to an exact form factor, and complies with the EU’s MEPS mandates, that can be designed via PrintStator.

To scale these benefits more broadly, ECM is offering PrintStator as a software as a service product. This lets designers in the U.S. and EU print custom printed circuit board stator motors anywhere in the world through existing PCB manufacturing facilities.

ECM is currently working with several large, global manufacturing companies to incorporate PCB Stator solutions designed via PrintStator into commercial and industrial devices compliant with U.S. and EU MEPS for motors. Following this path, global electronics manufacturers can support significant energy sustainability gains while building better motors faster.

ECM PCB Stator Technology

