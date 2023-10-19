2023 LEAP Awards winners are announced!

Winning entries in the 2023 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 11 categories:
Advanced Materials
Connectivity
Embedded Computing
Fluid Power
Industrial Automation
Mechanical
Motion Control
Power Electronics
Software
Switches & Sensors, and
Test & Measurement.
These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 10 engineering and academic professionals.
For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists, based on the scoring. All medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Click here for the winner logo.
And the winners for 2023 are:
Advanced Materials
Gold
SiTime
MEMS-based precision timing devices
The judges commented: “The MEMS technology has shown significant improvement in new technology. Move over Quartz, your time is done. Pun intended.” Congratulations!
Silver
TE Connectivity
GreenSilver Surface Technology
Bronze
Jabil Inc.
PLA 3110P
Connectivity
Gold
LEMO Corp.
M Series Multi Coax LM.232
The judges commented: “A significant connector upgrade to meet the needs of ever-increasing data rates.” Congratulations!
Silver
Astera Labs
Leo Memory Connectivity Platform for CXL
Bronze
EMP Shield
Guardian Data Series EMP Shield
Honorable Mention
Molex
224G Product Portfolio
Honorable Mention
Microchip Technology
Switchtec Gen 4 PCIe Switches
Honorable Mention
Banner Engineering
R95C-8B22-KQ 8-Port 2-Channel IO-Link Hub
Embedded Computing
Gold
Ambarella
Centrally Processed 4D Imaging Radar Architecture for Autonomous Mobility Systems
The judges commented: “An approach that is a departure from the norm in autonomous mobility systems, allowing for better environmental and path perception. A leap forward in integrating a broad range of optical, location, lidar, and radar technologies.” Congratulations!
Silver
Texas Instruments
AM6xA vision processors
Bronze
Silicon Labs
BG27/MG27
Honorable Mention
GreenWaves Technologies
GAP9 Processor
Honorable Mention
Microchip Technology
RISC-V-based PolarFire SoC FGPA
Fluid Power
Gold
Domin
S4 Pro High Performance Servo Valve
The judges commented: “A very clever and game changing design!” Congratulations!
Silver
Danfoss Power Solutions
Thorx CLM 8 S cam lobe motor
Bronze
Gefran, Inc.
TWIIST Linear Position Transducer
Honorable Mention
Moog Inc.
Electrohydrostatic Pump System (EPS)
Industrial Automation
Gold
HP Inc.
Jet Fusion 3D Powder Handling Automation Solution and Automation Accessory
The judges commented: “Looks to be an interesting solution for moving powder for 3D printing. This will make existing processes more efficient.” Congratulations!
Silver
Bishop-Wisecarver
LoPro RTU
Bronze
Banner Engineering
Asset Monitoring Gateway with Snap ID
Honorable Mention
AutomationDirect
CM5 HMI Series
Mechanical
Gold
Bishop-Wisecarver
Solid Lubricant DualVee Guide Wheels
The judges commented: “A new technology for lubrication that can impact a wide range of applications. Plus, 2.5 times longer life expectancy is exceptional for a bearing!” Congratulations!
Silver
HP Inc.
Thermal Diverting Valve 3.0
Bronze
Emerson
Branson GMX-HP
Motion Control
Gold
Harmonic Drive LLC
SHA with Integrated Servo Drive
The judges commented: “This is a very compact and powerful product that has minimal wiring. Combining the actuator and servo drive make systems much more space efficient. Great Job!” Congratulations!
Silver
onsemi
ECS640A three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor controller
Bronze
ADVANCED Motion Controls
20-90 VDC FlexPro Servo Drives
Power Electronics
Gold
onsemi
M3S EliteSiC devices
The judges commented: “A timely new product that fills an emerging and current need with smart improvements in operation from less energy required for gate switching to lowered cooling requirements which is often at odds with high-powered switching applications.” Congratulations!
Silver
Microchip Technology
Hybrid Power Drive Module
Bronze
Power Integrations
1SP0635V2A0D gate driver
Honorable Mention
Texas Instruments
BQ79718-Q1 battery cell monitor and BQ79731-Q1 battery pack monitor for battery management systems
Software
Gold
ECM PCB Stator Tech
PrintStator
The judges commented: “This innovation is changing the way electric motors are designed and manufactured. Impressed with the numbers: 70% lighter than conventional options, efficiencies in excess of 90%, and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.” Congratulations!
Silver
Rockwell Automation
FactoryTalk Design Hub
Bronze
Gates Corp.
Design Power Mobile
Switches & Sensors
Gold
Gefran
TWIIST Linear Position Transducer
The judges commented: “A transducer that not only outputs position but also incorporates temperature, velocity, acceleration, and tilt angle. This would surely improve machine designs, performance, and safety. Excellent work!” Congratulations!
Silver
Banner Engineering
ZMX 3D Time of Flight Sensor
Bronze
onsemi
NCS32100 Rotary Position Sensor
Honorable Mention
Analog Devices
ADTF3175
Test & Measurement
Gold
Littelfuse Inc.
LTKAK2-L Series 2 kA Surface Mount TVS Diode in Modified SMTO-218
The judges commented: “PCB space is always an issue when designing prototypes. These diodes provide a great push in this regard. Well done!” Congratulations!
Bronze
Pickering Interfaces
MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexer family [40/42-878]
Honorable Mention
Itech Electronic Co., Ltd.
IT2800 Graphical Source Measure Unit
