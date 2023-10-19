2023 LEAP Awards winners are announced!

Winning entries in the 2023 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 11 categories:

Advanced Materials

Connectivity

Embedded Computing

Fluid Power

Industrial Automation

Mechanical

Motion Control

Power Electronics

Software

Switches & Sensors, and

Test & Measurement.

These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 10 engineering and academic professionals.

For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists, based on the scoring. All medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Click here for the winner logo.

And the winners for 2023 are:

Advanced Materials

Gold

SiTime

MEMS-based precision timing devices

The judges commented: “The MEMS technology has shown significant improvement in new technology. Move over Quartz, your time is done. Pun intended.” Congratulations!

Silver

TE Connectivity

GreenSilver Surface Technology

Bronze

Jabil Inc.

PLA 3110P

Connectivity



Gold

LEMO Corp.

M Series Multi Coax LM.232

The judges commented: “A significant connector upgrade to meet the needs of ever-increasing data rates.” Congratulations!

Silver

Astera Labs

Leo Memory Connectivity Platform for CXL

Bronze

EMP Shield

Guardian Data Series EMP Shield

Honorable Mention

Molex

224G Product Portfolio

Honorable Mention

Microchip Technology

Switchtec Gen 4 PCIe Switches

Honorable Mention

Banner Engineering

R95C-8B22-KQ 8-Port 2-Channel IO-Link Hub

Embedded Computing



Gold

Ambarella

Centrally Processed 4D Imaging Radar Architecture for Autonomous Mobility Systems

The judges commented: “An approach that is a departure from the norm in autonomous mobility systems, allowing for better environmental and path perception. A leap forward in integrating a broad range of optical, location, lidar, and radar technologies.” Congratulations!

Silver

Texas Instruments

AM6xA vision processors

Bronze

Silicon Labs

BG27/MG27

Honorable Mention

GreenWaves Technologies

GAP9 Processor

Honorable Mention

Microchip Technology

RISC-V-based PolarFire SoC FGPA

Fluid Power



Gold

Domin

S4 Pro High Performance Servo Valve

The judges commented: “A very clever and game changing design!” Congratulations!

Silver

Danfoss Power Solutions

Thorx CLM 8 S cam lobe motor

Bronze

Gefran, Inc.

TWIIST Linear Position Transducer

Honorable Mention

Moog Inc.

Electrohydrostatic Pump System (EPS)

Industrial Automation



Gold

HP Inc.

Jet Fusion 3D Powder Handling Automation Solution and Automation Accessory

The judges commented: “Looks to be an interesting solution for moving powder for 3D printing. This will make existing processes more efficient.” Congratulations!

Silver

Bishop-Wisecarver

LoPro RTU

Bronze

Banner Engineering

Asset Monitoring Gateway with Snap ID

Honorable Mention

AutomationDirect

CM5 HMI Series

Mechanical



Gold

Bishop-Wisecarver

Solid Lubricant DualVee Guide Wheels

The judges commented: “A new technology for lubrication that can impact a wide range of applications. Plus, 2.5 times longer life expectancy is exceptional for a bearing!” Congratulations!

Silver

HP Inc.

Thermal Diverting Valve 3.0

Bronze

Emerson

Branson GMX-HP

Motion Control



Gold

Harmonic Drive LLC

SHA with Integrated Servo Drive

The judges commented: “This is a very compact and powerful product that has minimal wiring. Combining the actuator and servo drive make systems much more space efficient. Great Job!” Congratulations!

Silver

onsemi

ECS640A three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor controller

Bronze

ADVANCED Motion Controls

20-90 VDC FlexPro Servo Drives

Power Electronics



Gold

onsemi

M3S EliteSiC devices

The judges commented: “A timely new product that fills an emerging and current need with smart improvements in operation from less energy required for gate switching to lowered cooling requirements which is often at odds with high-powered switching applications.” Congratulations!

Silver

Microchip Technology

Hybrid Power Drive Module

Bronze

Power Integrations

1SP0635V2A0D gate driver

Honorable Mention

Texas Instruments

BQ79718-Q1 battery cell monitor and BQ79731-Q1 battery pack monitor for battery management systems

Software



Gold

ECM PCB Stator Tech

PrintStator

The judges commented: “This innovation is changing the way electric motors are designed and manufactured. Impressed with the numbers: 70% lighter than conventional options, efficiencies in excess of 90%, and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.” Congratulations!

Silver

Rockwell Automation

FactoryTalk Design Hub

Bronze

Gates Corp.

Design Power Mobile

Switches & Sensors



Gold

Gefran

TWIIST Linear Position Transducer

The judges commented: “A transducer that not only outputs position but also incorporates temperature, velocity, acceleration, and tilt angle. This would surely improve machine designs, performance, and safety. Excellent work!” Congratulations!

Silver

Banner Engineering

ZMX 3D Time of Flight Sensor

Bronze

onsemi

NCS32100 Rotary Position Sensor

Honorable Mention

Analog Devices

ADTF3175

Test & Measurement

Gold

Littelfuse Inc.

LTKAK2-L Series 2 kA Surface Mount TVS Diode in Modified SMTO-218

The judges commented: “PCB space is always an issue when designing prototypes. These diodes provide a great push in this regard. Well done!” Congratulations!

Bronze

Pickering Interfaces

MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexer family [40/42-878]

Honorable Mention

Itech Electronic Co., Ltd.

IT2800 Graphical Source Measure Unit

Once again, all medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Please click here for the winner logo. Congratulations to all of the 2023 winners!