A 70% longer service life for linear bushings

More stable linear bushings with an optional plastic housing for more cost-effective bushings

20% higher load capacity thanks to an optimized production process

Cost benefits thanks to longer service life and slimline design

Available from stock, easy selection, and online ordering

Bosch Rexroth drives forward the development of durable linear motion technology. As a result of the optimized production process, the segmental linear bushings with plastic cage used in a wide variety of industries achieve a load capacity that is up to 20% higher and a service life that is up to 70% longer. They are part of a Rexroth round guide with a matching shaft. The particularly light and short linear bushings allow long working spaces and offer additional sealing options. Thanks to the higher load capacities and the resulting downsizing options, applications can be made even safer, more cost-effective, and more sustainable.

Thanks to their high quality, variance, and availability, they are suitable for use in a range of different scenarios. These range from factory automation, production, and the packaging of fast-moving consumer goods to semiconductor manufacturing. Further application fields include simple handling tasks or feed systems in machine tools.

The increase in load capacity now makes it possible to use a smaller size in many cases while meeting the same requirements. Downsizing reduces system costs, saves space, and reduces weight.

The linear bushings’ other strengths include their ease of movement, low susceptibility to dirt, and easy cleaning. In addition, numerous applications benefit from the high degree of freedom in the circumferential direction. Thanks to the unsupported design, the linear bushing does not have to rest on a surface and can thus also be used as a column guide for example.

Easy selection and ordering

The segmental linear bushings with plastic housing are also available as linear sets. With the free Linear Motion Designer (LMD) calculation program, it’s even easier to select the right linear bushing. The calculation program guides the user intuitively through the design process and, if desired, transfers the result to the online configurator for selecting and ordering the appropriate precision steel shaft. The end-to-end e-tool chain covers the entire engineering processes through to ordering digitally – including price information, automatic generation of the production order, and provision of the CAD file.

