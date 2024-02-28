Mitsubishi provides automated machine-tending solution tripling output for customer

TL Aerotek, a small job milling shop customer, experienced an influx of orders. They sought a solution to keep up with demand that would alleviate labor uncertainty and help to grow the business. TL Aerotek turned to their long-time supplier of milling machines for support, Expand Machinery. Expand discovered an opportunity to automate the process of loading and unloading materials for the customer’s machine tool, which already used a Mitsubishi Electric M8 Series CNC.

The solution, they hoped, would alleviate the need for manual, constant machine tending. Expand Machinery suggested using Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s engineered solution, LoadMate Plus, to automate the machine-tending process.

LoadMate Plus is a plug-and-play solution to simplify robotic applications and is completely configurable, perfect for stand-alone cells, or to be integrated into a multiple solution. The 4×4 machine-tending solution was connected to TL Aerotek’s existing machine tool and was equipped with an RV20, six-axis robot arm. The compatibility is built right in through a simple Ethernet connection to integrate the LoadMate Plus with the CNC. After integrating the solution, the system ran unattended for 24 hours, tripling the normal output that TL Aerotek had originally been experiencing.

“Both companies give me what I need: super support, performance, and reliability,” said Tai Le, Owner of TL Aerotek. “Because Expand and Mitsubishi Electric support my machines, I know that if I do need help, I’ll have it.”

For more information about this customer success story, visit here.