A3 releases more safety standards for industrial mobile robots

Workplace safety is a growing concern as more warehouses become automated. The new ANSI/A3 R15.08-2-2023 focuses on mobile robot systems integration.

As the use of mobile robots continues to surge in industrial settings, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has unveiled the second installment of its flagship safety standard for industrial mobile robots.

R15.08-2, the American National Standard for Industrial Mobile Robots (IMRs) — Safety Requirements — Part 2: Requirements for IMR system(s) and IMR application(s) is accredited by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI) and specifies requirements for integrating, configuring, and customizing IMRs and fleets into a site.

“With the rapid development of mobile robot capabilities, it’s more important than ever for the safety of human workers to have common safety requirements and expectations for IMR systems and system integrations,” said Carole Franklin, director of robotic standards development at A3. “The R15.08 Part 2 is much-needed guidance toward ensuring safe integration practices for IMRs and will be a solid foundation for future work in this area.”

A3 first established requirements for IMR manufacturers with R15.08 Part 1, published in late 2020. R15.08-2 now follows with requirements for system integrators.

A companion to R15.08 Part 1

Until now, mobile robot system integrators had only general safety requirements for industrial machinery. R15.08-2 provides a common set for IMRs while being flexible enough to permit companies to develop unique solutions. The new document:

Describes different types of IMRs and aspects of IMR systems

Covers necessary adaptations for applications and facilities

Describes safety requirements when IMRs interact with workstations, charging stations, and other equipment

Explains safety considerations for the operating environment

“A paradigm shift has occurred in recent years with the continued advancement of mobile robots in the workplace, and this shift demanded safety requirements beyond what is offered in other robot safety standards,” said Jeff Pratt, chair of the R15.08 committee and senior corporate EHS engineer at Crown Equipment. “With Part 2 of the R15.08 standard, system integrators now have specific requirements that will help them ensure they’re deploying the safest mobile robot systems available in their customers’ facilities.”

Pratt introduced the R15.08 family of standards at the International Robot Safety Conference 2023, and R15.08 committee vice chair Chris Soranno, the safety standards and competence manager at SICK, dived into “Mobile Robot Safety: The New R15.08-Part 2.”

What’s next in IMR safety standards?

A3’s R15.08 committee will develop R15.08 Part 3 to provide safety requirements for users of IMR systems and applications. The R15.08 committee will also consider developing technical reports to address emerging topics, such as multi-sensor fusion, additional stability testing, stability validation, and dynamic stability testing. AW

Association for Advancing Automation

automate.org