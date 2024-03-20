ABB showcases motor solutions for the aggregate industry at AGG1

ABB, a manufacturer of industrial electrical motors for the aggregate industry, will showcase its innovative solutions at AGG1, the top exposition and education resource, in Nashville on March 25-27. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 717 to learn about the company’s motor line, designed to meet rigorous demands and harsh conditions reliably and efficiently while achieving lower life cycle costs. Connect with ABB experts for insights on safe, reliable products, and integrated operations. Explore innovative solutions tailored to enhance overall system performance, elevate productivity, extend equipment lifespan, and reduce unplanned downtime.

ABB motor solutions to be featured at AGG1 2024

• Baldor-Reliance crusher duty NEMA motor

• Baldor-Reliance Severe Duty XT and IEEE 841 NEMA motors

• ABB ECR580 crusher duty IEC motor

• ABB NEMA Motors SD100 and SD200 severe duty NEMA motors

• ABB Ability Smart Sensor condition monitoring

The aggregate industry demands the highest level of quality, trust, and reliability from its equipment. For more than 100 years, ABB motors have been at work in some of the harshest environmental conditions and have proven their worth time and again. Throughout our history, we’ve listened to our customers’ needs and invested in the development and improvement of our motors to meet the requirements of equipment operating under high loads for extended periods in extreme conditions. Our customers trust ABB motors for their reliability, performance, flexibility, and efficiency — no matter the application.

ABB

global.abb/group/en