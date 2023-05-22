ABB’s AI-enabled robotic item picker makes fulfillment faster and more efficient

ABB Robotics has enhanced its industry-leading logistics automation portfolio with the launch of the Robotic Item Picker – a new AI and vision-based solution that can accurately detect and pick items in unstructured environments in warehouses and fulfillment centers.

“The explosion of e-commerce, changing consumer demands, and global labor shortages are driving the need for flexible automated solutions that make order fulfillment and distribution faster and more efficient,” said Daniel Navarro, managing director of Consumer Segments and Service Robotics at ABB Robotics. “With its ability to learn and adapt in constantly changing warehouse environments, our AI-enabled Robotic Item Picker sees items and decides how to pick them, at speed with more than 99.5 percent efficiency, helping businesses overcome these challenges and build resilience.”

Using machine vision and artificial intelligence, the Item Picker determines the optimal grasp points for each item before the suction gripper picks up and places the item into designated bins. The system does not require any human supervision or information about the physical attributes of the items it picks. With a picking rate of up to 1,400 items per hour, businesses can handle more orders without increasing headcount or time.

Featuring a robot, suction grippers, and a proprietary machine vision software, the Robotic Item Picker fully automates complex picking and placing tasks of a range of items including cuboids, cylinders, pouches, boxes, polybags, and blister packs, which otherwise require the dexterity and flexibility of humans.

Suitable for a range of loads and applications, the Robotic Item Picker can be fitted to one of three ABB robots – the IRB1200, IRB 1300, and IRB 2600. With a payload of up to 3kg and a reach of up to 1.65 m, the Item Picker offers the flexibility required to meet many different needs in order fulfillment and sortation.

Already pre-configured and tested, the Item Picker reduces engineering effort and accelerates time-to-market by easily integrating into existing automated storage and retrieval solutions, such as shuttle, cubic, and 3D storage solutions.

The Item Picker is controlled by an easy-to-use application software that seamlessly integrates all parts of the system, and interacts with other peripheral equipment, enabling customers and partners to easily add components and other functionalities. ABB also offers a suite of services for the entire package, including Service Agreements, online training, preventive maintenance, and technical online support.

