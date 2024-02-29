Comau and Leonardo use cognitive robotics for inspection of mission-critical aeronautical structures

The increasing push for faster processes, better control, and higher quality in the aerospace industry necessitates a new generation of advanced automation designed to automate complex processes that, until a short time ago, could only be done manually. When it comes to testing critical structures such as helicopter blades, for example, the potential benefits of automation increase as robotic inspection grants accuracy and efficiency. They also ensure standardization and full compliance with the testing process by objectively completing each assigned task.

Comau and Leonardo are working to develop and test a powerful, self-adaptive robotic solution to inspect helicopter blades measuring up to 7 meters. The intelligent inspection solution has been developed as a joint pilot project and was tested on-site in Anagni, Italy, over the past year. The system may now move to another site to deliver enhanced capabilities for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) services.

Leveraging a combination of cognitive robotics, advanced vision systems, and AI, the solution autonomously performs tapping tests and multispectral surface inspection along the non-linear blade to measure and verify the structural integrity with a granularity exceeding thousands of points. More importantly, robotized inspection ensures 100% accuracy within the self-adaptive process and allows operators to upskill their positions while enjoying better safety and well-being compared to the initial repetitive and labor-intensive process. Furthermore, the move from manual to robotic automation will let Leonardo leverage the full benefits of process engineering compared to a manual operation in which experience is often passed between technicians in a non-standard way.

Looking at the technical collaboration in more detail, each company has shared specific competencies to optimize the end-to-end inspection process, including intelligent algorithms and advanced path planning that allow the robot to see and respond to its surroundings, as well as a comprehensive data acquisition and processing infrastructure that facilitates optimized sound and image recognition. During mechanical stimulation, the blades are examined with a multi-spectral camera to detect defects.

Another powerful feature of the system is that it automatically senses the environment. It first localizes the blade, which has been placed on its supports by the operator, detects any obstacles, and then calculates both cycle time optimization and collision-free path planning. All this technical complexity is hidden behind a simple and effective user interface based on low-code programming. This allows the operator to program the robot using human commands: look for the blade, find the position, and execute the action required. This shifts the operator’s role from executing repetitive and labor-intensive tapping tasks to leveraging their experience when programming the robot to run the now standardized process.

Such intelligent automation helps reduce the seeming complexity of processes and optimize their outcome by enabling the robot to perceive and see its surroundings, automate its decision-making, and intuitively optimize the inspection processes. This grants greater flexibility without sacrificing precision or repeatability.

“Comau’s commitment to the design and development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions for elaborate processes allows us to extend the benefits of advanced automation to mission-critical sectors such as aerospace,” said Nicole Clement, chief of Comau Advanced Automation Solutions Business Unit. “The collaboration with Leonardo allows us to extend our innovation reach by developing a smarter, data-driven inspection system that provides an objective assessment of key structural elements within a standardized, automated, and highly accurate process.”

“This technology demonstration project fits well in Leonardo’s strategy to transform industrial processes through digitization,” said Mattia Cavanna, head of Technology & Innovation at Leonardo Helicopters. “It also aligns perfectly with our steadfast commitment to enhanced technical support, which yields concrete benefits in terms of safety and quality”.

Comau

www.comau.com