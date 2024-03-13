ABB opens refitted state-of-the-art U.S. robotics facility

ABB today opened its refitted U.S. robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which will support ABB Robotics’ global leadership in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge robotic solutions in the US, for the U.S. and the Americas. The expanded facility reflects ABB’s commitment to long-term growth in the U.S. market, which is predicted to follow global growth rates for robotics of 8% CAGR*, as well as the company’s global investment to build Robotics and Automation capacity and create new, highly skilled jobs. This is ABB’s third global robotics factory expansion in three years across China, Europe and the Americas and is part of its efforts to further strengthen its local-for-local footprint.

The expansion is the latest a $30M+ robotics investment in the U.S. since 2019 … including Packaging & Logistics headquarters in Atlanta, Lifesciences and Healthcare Research Lab in Houston, and Research and Development Center in San Jose.

“The opening of our refitted state-of-the-art U.S. robotics headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. is a significant part of our global growth story, reaffirming our commitment to industry leadership in the US,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation Business Area. “Robotics and AI are essential tools for companies in addressing critical labor shortages, localized supply chains and the need to operate more sustainably. The advances in AI-driven software and hardware make our robots more accessible to a wider range of businesses, enabling them to increase resilience and become more competitive. America is now the world’s second largest robotics market, and our production facility will help ABB support existing customers as well as new growth sectors across the US and the Americas region.”

The new factory serves as U.S. hub for developing and manufacturing AI-enabled technology to help businesses respond to labor shortages, global uncertainty, and the need to operate more sustainably. “ABB’s $20M investment in Auburn Hills will create more than 70 good-paying, high-skill jobs and build on Michigan’s advanced manufacturing leadership,” said Governor Whitmer. “Around the world, ABB’s technology supports the production of electric vehicles, medical devices, electronics, and even pastries. Today’s expansion at their robotics headquarters will tighten the supply chain and cut down on production delays, while building on ABB’s long-standing investments in local workforce development and hands-on education. Let’s keep competing to bring more cutting-edge investments home to Michigan.”

With a 30 percent increase in facility space, the new Auburn Hills facility will enhance ABB’s ability to serve as the leading strategic robotics partner for its growing customer base. Through the new Customer Experience Center, ABB will showcase its leading hardware and software solutions, pioneering the latest digital and AI-powered automation technologies with customers, and developing and manufacturing next generation robots.

The expanded facility will support ABB Robotics’ specialist centers including its Packaging and Logistics hub in Atlanta, Georgia; its Life Sciences and Healthcare hub at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas; and AI Research Lab in San Jose, California. Complete with a new training center, the facility will educate over 3,000 workers and students each year, equipping them with the skills to thrive in a new era of AI-powered automation.

“Through our expanded facility, partner ecosystem and comprehensive AI-enabled product portfolio, we are pushing the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels,” said John Bubnikovich, ABB United States Robotics Division President. “We look forward to increasing support for our customers, to expanding our role as an employer and to energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.”

The refit will support customers and ABB’s leadership in growing U.S. robotics segments — including Packaging & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Construction, Lifesciences and Healthcare and Automotive electric vehicle production.

The expansion reflects the company’s focus on the U.S. market and commitment to continued investment in Michigan. The expansion will create 72 highly skilled new jobs in the area and is supported by a $450,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. In addition to capitalizing on the unique concentration of technical skills in the community, ABB will provide upskilling and career opportunities to train workers with no prior experience or degree with the skills needed to build a successful career in the robotics and automation industry. ABB Robotics has invested $30M in the U.S. since 2019 across four locations, opening its Auburn Hills manufacturing facility in 2015. The recent investment in Auburn Hills is part of the previously announced approximately $170M that ABB is investing in its electrification and automation businesses across the U.S.